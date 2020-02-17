Global  

Global stocks tank after Apple warns Wuhan coronavirus is hammering sales

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Global stocks tank after Apple warns Wuhan coronavirus is hammering sales

· *Stocks tumbled on Tuesday after Apple warned Wuhan coronavirus is hitting sales.*
· *The iPhone maker doesn't expect to hit its quarterly revenue target as the outbreak is hampering production and hurting demand.*
· *HSBC's disappointing earnings and restructuring plans also weighed on market sentiment.*
· *The...
News video: Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus 01:23

 Global shares fell on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and weakened demand in China. Ciara Lee reports

Apple, iPhone suppliers tumble on coronavirus warning [Video]Apple, iPhone suppliers tumble on coronavirus warning

Shares of Apple and members of the iPhone supply chain fell on Tuesday after the technology giant issued the loudest warning yet on the financial fallout from the coronavirus. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures [Video]Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures

Asian shares reversed losses on Monday and moved back toward a three-week top as China's persistent efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak calmed nervous investors, although Japanese..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


10 things you need to know before the opening bell

10 things you need to know before the opening bellHere's what you need to know before the markets open. 1. *Global stocks tank after Apple warns Wuhan coronavirus is hammering sales*. The news sent the tech...
Business Insider

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the...
Reuters


