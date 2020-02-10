Mark Zuckerberg struggles to curry favor with the EU, with skeptical lawmakers questioning Facebook's dominance and the spread of coronavirus misinformation
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting with EU lawmakers in Brussels this week, and they're not making things easy for him.
· Zuckerberg is speaking to competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton, and justice chief Vera Jourova.
· On Wednesday, Vestager and Breton are set to...