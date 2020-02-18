Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem

Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem

engadget Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Qualcomm's an industry leader when it comes to making 5G modems for mobile devices, and so far, its offerings have been in the most prominent smartphones. Following the Snapdragon X50 and X55, Qualcomm is launching the Snapdragon X60, which it says i...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kparksinc

💡K. Parks Consulting, Inc💡(KPC) Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem @cherlynnlow #technology #data #mobile #gadgets… https://t.co/GvsZjL3LiG 1 hour ago

KizzyKPC

Kizzy 💡Dominguez 💡Ph.D. Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem @cherlynnlow #technology #data #mobile #gadgets… https://t.co/cRrHm7mnNg 1 hour ago

marcobravoram

Marco Bravo Engadget: Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem. https://t.co/1Y2fZ6mBo1 via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem - Engadget - https://t.co/PyFoiR8IQA 4 hours ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem https://t.co/9lWAn7VGVZ 4 hours ago

Thinksmart777

Anthony Nguyen RT @engadget: Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem https://t.co/cfYBHRNAM6 https://t.co/EEVkiBfQlj 5 hours ago

nelgof

Nelgof Dreamteam Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem - https://t.co/hTtNq4TKCK 5 hours ago

nlpo11

Route Ramuda 🤟 Erika sama's underling Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem https://t.co/5QzJniK8rE via @engadget 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.