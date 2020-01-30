Global  

SpaceX Misses Falcon 9 Landing After Successful Starlink Launch

geek.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020
SpaceX Misses Falcon 9 Landing After Successful Starlink LaunchSpaceX successfully deployed 60 Starlink satellites (via SpaceX)

SpaceX successfully launched its fifth batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit on Monday. Following a 24-hour delay (due to an issue with a valve component on the rocket’s second stage), Falcon 9 […]

