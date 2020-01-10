Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple Music now copies Beats feature for smarter handling of alternate albums

Apple Music now copies Beats feature for smarter handling of alternate albums

9to5Mac Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Apple Music now has a much smarter way of handling alternate album versions – one it has belatedly copied from the original Beats service.

Previously, if there was more than one version of an album, they each appeared on the artist page, which made for a cluttered and confusing experience…

more…

The post Apple Music now copies Beats feature for smarter handling of alternate albums appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019 [Video]US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019

US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019. The figure comes from a new report by Nielsen Music. Major streaming sites in the U.S. include Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. They have..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

2019 Music Streams Top More Than 1 Trillion in U.S. [Video]2019 Music Streams Top More Than 1 Trillion in U.S.

The US crossed one trillion music streams in 2019 fueled by streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. Music streams now account for 82 percent of music listened to and physical albums..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Smith Says They'll Be 'Misgendered Until the Day I Die'

Sam Smith enjoys some downtime on a rocky beach in Sydney, Australia on Friday (February 14). The -year-old singer just dropped their brand new single, “No...
Just Jared

You can now add your Apple Music ‘Replay 2020’ playlist with most played songs of the year

Last year Apple introduced the Apple Music Replay, a feature that allows users to have a retrospective of what songs and albums they’ve listened to the most...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.