Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 GC, travel kit, and more for $330 ($460 value)

Bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 GC, travel kit, and more for $330 ($460 value)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera bundled with the official Travel Kit, a shooting grip, and a $50 gift card for *$329.99 shipped*. While the camera goes for $330 usually, there’s plenty of extra value here. When adding up the price of everything included in today’s bundle, you’re looking at $80 worth of accessories on top of the Best Buy credit and action camera. That saves you 30% compared to buying separately and is one of the best offers to date. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just over 2,900 customers. 

more…

The post Bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 GC, travel kit, and more for $330 ($460 value) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Best Buy has a Raspberry Pi 4 starter bundle down to just $55, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a bundle with the Raspberry Pi 4 2GB and CanaKit Case for *$54.99 shipped* when you add both items...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.