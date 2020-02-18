Bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 GC, travel kit, and more for $330 ($460 value)
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera bundled with the official Travel Kit, a shooting grip, and a $50 gift card for *$329.99 shipped*. While the camera goes for $330 usually, there’s plenty of extra value here. When adding up the price of everything included in today’s bundle, you’re looking at $80 worth of accessories on top of the Best Buy credit and action camera. That saves you 30% compared to buying separately and is one of the best offers to date. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just over 2,900 customers.
