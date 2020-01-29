Global  

Huawei role in Brazil 5G up to national security chief: regulator

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Brazilian telecoms regulator preparing to auction bandwidth for fifth-generation (5G) mobile data said any decision on the security risks of using Chinese technology will ultimately be taken by the president's national security advisor.
