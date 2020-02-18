Global  

LAFD To Roll Out North America’s First Electric Fire Truck

geek.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
LAFD To Roll Out North America’s First Electric Fire TruckThe Los Angeles Fire Department will be adding a groundbreaking new vehicle to its fleet next year: an  electric fire truck. It’ll be the first of its kind to be deployed in North […]

The LA fire department is buying a $1.2 million electric fire truck for use in Hollywood

The LA fire department is buying a $1.2 million electric fire truck for use in Hollywood· The Los Angeles Fire Department announced it will be purchasing a $1.2 million electric fire truck to use in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles...
Business Insider

Porsche Taycan catches fire in Florida

Porsche Taycan catches fire in FloridaPhoto by Sean O’Kane / The Verge An all-electric Porsche Taycan in Florida caught fire on Sunday, the company has confirmed to The Verge. It’s the first...
The Verge

