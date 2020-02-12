Banana Republic updates your wardrobe w/ up to 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Banana Republic offers *up to 40% off* sitewide and an *extra 10% off* your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Slim Dry Indigo Traveler Jeans were made for comfort to take you from the office to weekend wear. They’re currently on sale for *$70* and originally were priced at $129. These jeans are infused with stretch for added mobility and its slim fit gives them a polished look. You can easily roll the hem of these jeans to show off your shoes and give your outfit an added flair. Also, be sure to pair the jeans with the Vintage Henley T-Shirt that’s on sale for just *$21* for a casual and stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.
