Case Closed: The Mystery of the Dinosaur Tracks on the Cave Ceiling

geek.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Case Closed: The Mystery of the Dinosaur Tracks on the Cave CeilingRoss Staines measuring footprints above the cave floor, c. 1954 (via University of Queensland)

The mystery of the fossilized footprints on a cave ceiling in Australia has finally been solved. Uncovered in the 1950s, dinosaur tracks in the Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan helped geologist Ross Staines […]

News video: How Dinosaur Footprints Ended Up on a Cave Ceiling Finally Solved

How Dinosaur Footprints Ended Up on a Cave Ceiling Finally Solved 01:12

 Did dinosaurs, walking on all fours, use their hands to walk across a cave’s ceiling? Scientists have been puzzled by these odd fossils for decades. Now thanks to an unlikely clue, we have an answer.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dinosaur Footprints Revealed On A Cave Ceiling In Australia [Video]Dinosaur Footprints Revealed On A Cave Ceiling In Australia

Scientists say they’ve cracked the case of how the footprints of a theropod dinosaur who apparently walked on all fours ended up on the ceiling of a cave in Queensland, Australia.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published

