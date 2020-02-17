Case Closed: The Mystery of the Dinosaur Tracks on the Cave Ceiling
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Ross Staines measuring footprints above the cave floor, c. 1954 (via University of Queensland)
The mystery of the fossilized footprints on a cave ceiling in Australia has finally been solved. Uncovered in the 1950s, dinosaur tracks in the Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan helped geologist Ross Staines […]
The post Case Closed: The Mystery of the Dinosaur Tracks on the Cave Ceiling appeared first on Geek.com.