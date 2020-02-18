Disney Plus now has gift subscriptions — here's how to buy one for the Disney fan in your life

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )





· If you're looking for a convenient gift for a Disney fan, Disney now offers a gift subscription for one year of Disney Plus.

· The annual subscription costs $69.99 and is sent in the form of an email voucher code. The gift can only be redeemed by new Disney Plus subscribers.

· The popular streaming subscription... · If you're looking for a convenient gift for a Disney fan, Disney now offers a gift subscription for one year of Disney Plus.· The annual subscription costs $69.99 and is sent in the form of an email voucher code. The gift can only be redeemed by new Disney Plus subscribers.· The popular streaming subscription 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: nypost - Published Sign language meeting between deaf boy and Disney performer 00:30 This Disney performer brought "Joy" to the world — Disney World. When a 5-year-old fan, who is deaf and has Down syndrome, met the "Inside Out" character, Joy, the person inside the costume surprised everyone by using sign language.