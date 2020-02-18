Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post but often get their accounts shut down

Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post but often get their accounts shut down

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post but often get their accounts shut down· Being a cannabis influencer on social apps like Instagram and YouTube can be lucrative. But creators say their accounts often get shut down by both tech platforms. 
· Business Insider spoke to three cannabis influencers who said they charge anywhere from $300 to $1,500 for a sponsored post.
· Because of the threat of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post bu… https://t.co/rqNgOlIkqI 29 minutes ago

YannickMakoup

For the human🆚(...) RT @businessinsider: Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post but o… 3 hours ago

mannucciao

Alessio Mannucci Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post bu… https://t.co/PNJ2wZ15bq 3 hours ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime Read: "Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored… https://t.co/V5gexfuCOc 4 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post bu… https://t.co/KQlQXnJ6Fw 4 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post bu… https://t.co/xYJ1vUT0wc 4 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post bu… https://t.co/Gm0GUcI6vf 4 hours ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/9gRzupDx1p - Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,0… https://t.co/E9tVodc6Fo 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.