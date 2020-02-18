Inside the world of cannabis influencers on Instagram and YouTube, who can make over $1,000 for a sponsored post but often get their accounts shut down
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · Being a cannabis influencer on social apps like Instagram and YouTube can be lucrative. But creators say their accounts often get shut down by both tech platforms.
· Business Insider spoke to three cannabis influencers who said they charge anywhere from $300 to $1,500 for a sponsored post.
· Because of the threat of...