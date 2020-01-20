Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Patreon will now give creators cash advances on their subscription money

Patreon will now give creators cash advances on their subscription money

The Verge Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Patreon will now give creators cash advances on their subscription moneyPhoto by Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Patreon, the site creators love because it helps them make money off their work, has started a program called Patreon Capital, which grants micro-loans to creators. It’s essentially a cash advance: you get money now in exchange for some of your future earnings plus a small premium. It’s different from Patreon’s usual business — which is enabling direct subscriptions to people whose work you like, then taking a cut off the top — but it will diversify the company’s revenue, which should make Patreon a more sustainable business.

As Nick Quah’s newsletter Hot Pod reports:



[G]iven their history and positioning as a creator support platform, Patreon believes they’re in a better position than banks to provide creators with the business support...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: YOUTUBER ARRESTED FOR SCAMMING YOUNG FOLLOWERS

YOUTUBER ARRESTED FOR SCAMMING YOUNG FOLLOWERS 01:46

 A 22-year-old is accused of orchestrating a $1.5 million fraud scheme by using her social media following to target victims. New Jersey native Kayla Massa has over 300,000 Instagram followers and 100,000 YouTube subscribers. On Feb. 13, federal authorities in the state arrested and charged the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Women say they feel pressured into changing their name and getting a joint bank account [Video]Women say they feel pressured into changing their name and getting a joint bank account

Seven in ten women think there is a societal pressure for women to become subordinate to men upon marriage by taking the husband's last name. Another element of marriage that has been making women feel..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Son devastated after witnessing carer steal from his elderly sick mother [Video]Son devastated after witnessing carer steal from his elderly sick mother

This is the moment a callous carer pocketed jewellery belonging to a grandmother with dementia -- while she slept on the sofa a metre away.Caroline Bastable, 42, was paid to look after Sheila Wade, 82,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Patreon enters the micro-lending game with Patreon Capital

Patreon, a platform for creators to earn monetary support from fans, is busting out the checkbook. The startup isn’t playing VC quite yet with newly-launched...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.