Patreon will now give creators cash advances on their subscription money

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images



Patreon, the site creators love because it helps them make money off their work, has started a program called Patreon Capital, which grants micro-loans to creators. It’s essentially a cash advance: you get money now in exchange for some of your future earnings plus a small premium. It’s different from Patreon’s usual business — which is enabling direct subscriptions to people whose work you like, then taking a cut off the top — but it will diversify the company’s revenue, which should make Patreon a more sustainable business.



As Nick Quah’s newsletter Hot Pod reports:







