Pandora’s new Apple Watch app lets you leave your iPhone behind

TechCrunch Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Support for standalone streaming has come to Pandora’s Apple Watch app. The company today announced the official launch of its new, standalone app for Apple Watch that lets you listen to music and podcasts on the go, even without your iPhone. The launch makes Pandora the first major third-party — meaning, first besides Apple Music […]
 Shares of Apple and members of the iPhone supply chain fell on Tuesday after the technology giant issued the loudest warning yet on the financial fallout from the coronavirus. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

