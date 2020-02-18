Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music

How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music· It's easy to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music by navigating to your notifications on your profile page.
· To approve a request, tap the checkmark, and to deny a request simply tap the "X" option.
· Allowing people to follow you on Apple Music will give them access to what you're listening to, along with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

winsontang

Winson Tang How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music https://t.co/j5Kz1azS02 https://t.co/iO6eq7fPK9 35 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music https://t.co/XC2l9OhRKs #technology #tech https://t.co/j8SFeA6nOH 35 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music https://t.co/0fy7fNRGGA https://t.co/SfS1LFfdGg 35 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music https://t.co/eSZoDKaF5k 37 minutes ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to accept or decline follow requests on Apple Music https://t.co/10NQcm8KJg 39 minutes ago

Coach_Cash_

Coach Ca$h @Tygocrazy If it's from someone you don't follow click on "message requests". You have to accept or decline them 5 hours ago

MeIloRange

Mello I have a private acc!! @melloomy just chat about dumb things and my wacky emotions I wont accept many follow reque… https://t.co/ga6CuUq3zz 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.