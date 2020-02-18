Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum returns to low of $350 ($200 off)

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for *$349.99* *shipped*. Also at Best Buy. Down $200 from its regular going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering 60-minutes of cleaning time per charge, this vacuum doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall to function. This makes it super simple to clean up just about any mess around the house, given that you can move from area to area without hassle. Plus, the V10 Animal works as either a stick vacuum or a short handheld one, making it perfect for all sorts of messy cleanups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



