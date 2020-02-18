Nomad takes 30% off leather iPhone 11 Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, and more

Global  

9to5Toys Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Nomad is currently taking *30% off* a selection of its leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories when code *TAKE30* has been applied at checkout. Shipping varies per order. One standout from the sale is the Nomad Tri-Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Case in a variety of styles at *$55.97*. Down from $80, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a genuine leather exterior, the Tri-Folio also has a built-in TPE bumper, which provides up to 6-feet of drop protection. Built into the actual folio portion are two large pockets as well as  four card slots, allowing you to store your ID, credit cards, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for additional standouts from Nomad’s warehouse sale.

