Leaked memo: A key Google Cloud president is leaving his role amid a reorganization that will see 'a small number' of positions eliminated (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Google Cloud Industry Products and Solutions president Tariq Shaukat will be leaving his role amid a reorganization that will see "a small number" of positions eliminated, according to a memo sent to employees last week. You can read the full memo below.

· Shaukat held a crucial role within Google Cloud, helping hone its... · Google Cloud Industry Products and Solutions president Tariq Shaukat will be leaving his role amid a reorganization that will see "a small number" of positions eliminated, according to a memo sent to employees last week. You can read the full memo below.· Shaukat held a crucial role within Google Cloud, helping hone its 👓 View full article

