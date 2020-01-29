'Tough pill to swallow for the bulls': Here's what 4 Wall Street analysts are saying about Apple's coronavirus-stricken sales forecast (AAPL)
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · *Apple shares sank in Tuesday trading after the company warned quarterly revenue would fall below initial estimates, but analysts aren't fazed.*
· *Most research firms remain bullish toward the tech giant, praising its diversification of revenue streams, surging Services business, and upcoming 5G iPhone lineup.*
· *Revenue...
