SpaceX plans to send a small number of tourists into space

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
SpaceX plans to send a small number of tourists into space· SpaceX is collaborating with Space Adventures to send a small number of private citizens into space as early as 2021, Engadget reported Tuesday.
· The company intends to take up to four tourists into orbit on the Dragon spacecraft for five days.
· SpaceX also recently launched an online booking tool for sending satellites...
News video: SpaceX Will Send Civilians Into Space To Break World Record

SpaceX Will Send Civilians Into Space To Break World Record 01:19

 SpaceX signed a deal with Space Adventures to send four private citizens into space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule.

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring [Video]SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will head to the International Space Station on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first manned test flight. It will be the first time an American..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbit

SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbitWashington (AFP) Feb 18, 2020 SpaceX announced a new partnership Tuesday to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private citizen before them, in a...
Space Daily

SpaceX Signs Deal To Send Tourists Into Space

SpaceX has signed a deal with a space tourism company to organize a trip orbiting the Earth for a handful of adventurous travelers.
cbs4.com


