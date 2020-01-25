SpaceX plans to send a small number of tourists into space

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

· SpaceX is collaborating with Space Adventures to send a small number of private citizens into space as early as 2021, Engadget reported Tuesday.

· The company intends to take up to four tourists into orbit on the Dragon spacecraft for five days.

· SpaceX also recently launched an online booking tool for sending satellites... · SpaceX is collaborating with Space Adventures to send a small number of private citizens into space as early as 2021, Engadget reported Tuesday.· The company intends to take up to four tourists into orbit on the Dragon spacecraft for five days.· SpaceX also recently launched an online booking tool for sending satellites 👓 View full article

