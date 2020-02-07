Global  

Best Buy has a Raspberry Pi 4 starter bundle down to just $55, today only

9to5Toys Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a bundle with the Raspberry Pi 4 2GB and CanaKit Case for *$54.99 shipped* when you add both items to your cart via this landing page. Normally, you’d pay $60 for this Raspberry Pi kit and an additional $10 for the case, saving you $15 today. Raspberry Pi 4 is perfect for running a home server, adding wireless features to your printer, or even creating your own AirPlay speaker. This kit includes the Raspberry Pi 4 itself along with a CanaKit power supply to keep things running. Plus, the included case will ensure that your new microcomputer is safe and protected from the elements. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

The post Best Buy has a Raspberry Pi 4 starter bundle down to just $55, today only appeared first on 9to5Toys.
