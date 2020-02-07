Global  

Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a new book (FB, TWTR)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a new book (FB, TWTR)· A new book by Wired's Steven Levy claims Zuckerberg is obsessed with his public image and even has his communications team blow dry his sweaty armpits before big events, according to a review of the book by by Bloomberg's Austin Carr.
· Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is also reportedly depicted as controlling of her public...
