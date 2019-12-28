Global  

Judge rules a 2019 law singling out Huawei isn’t unconstitutional

Ars Technica Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Judge says ban on Huawei purchases isn't an unconstitutional bill of attainder.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies' constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that...
Reuters

Washington judge rules city noise ordinance unconstitutional

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state judge ruled a section of a city noise ordinance is unconstitutional in a case involving two restaurants cited for...
Seattle Times

