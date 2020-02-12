Global  

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Uber Technologies Inc said late on Tuesday that it was closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company had employed customer support staff.
Uber closing office in downtown Los Angeles

Uber Technologies Inc is closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company employs customer support staff, to focus on its bigger...
Reuters

Bad News For Uber: L.A. Wins Data-Sharing Appeal

Uber and Los Angeles have been fighting over a rule ordering scooter rental companies to share ride data with the city—a rule that was just upheld on appeal,...
WebProNews

