Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs

Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs

engadget Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Twitter has acquired Chroma Labs, the firm behind an editor for photos and videos meant specifically for Instagram and Facebook Stories, as well as for Snapchat. Whether the acquisition means Twitter is also launching a feature for ephemeral posts re...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chef Andrew Rea Chats About 'Binging with Babish,' His Cookbook Based On His Popular YouTube Channel [Video]Chef Andrew Rea Chats About "Binging with Babish," His Cookbook Based On His Popular YouTube Channel

The internet cooking show, "Binging with Babish," has taken YouTube by storm with views as high as 12 million per episode. For each video, Andrew Rea, a self-proclaimed movie and TV buff, teaches a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 35:20Published

Author Dan Peres Opens Up About Writing His Book, 'As Needed for Pain' [Video]Author Dan Peres Opens Up About Writing His Book, "As Needed for Pain"

Dan Peres’s career as an editor at W magazine and details is well known, but little is known about his private life as a high-functioning drug addict. In "As Needed for Pain," Peres lays bare for the..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter acquires Stories template maker Chroma Labs

Is “Twitter Stories” on the way? Or will we just get tools to send prettier tweets? Well now Twitter has the talent for both as it’s just acquired Chroma...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/o4C7OuzolW #TechNews 4 minutes ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/FOKrRaxbzX #Tech https://t.co/OUoDhnyFVb 6 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/riaV7aLA67 https://t.co/5aJx3NChJa 7 minutes ago

GeekDealsTop007

GeekDeals.Top Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/DRylXiNocd via @circleboom 11 minutes ago

Tech_Hunter_uk

Tech Treasure Hunter Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/J58RhyCXgH https://t.co/d86JCCqEqP 14 minutes ago

kiagsmedia

kiagsmedia Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/rlrRWfJoo9 16 minutes ago

Klimasense

Klimasense Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/ST7mjzWDfR 32 minutes ago

MichaleParish

Michale RT @engadget: Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs https://t.co/GjNiWJ3Wxx https://t.co/IxMuXv4U2n 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.