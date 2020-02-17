Global  

Watch jetpack pilot Vince Reffet set a new altitude record in Dubai

engadget Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Jetman Dubai's latest aeronautical achievement in a jet-powered wingsuit. The team says it's reached a major milestone with its Iron Man-like jet suit, flying nearly 6,000 feet in altitude from a standing start a...
News video: Jetpack man flies high above Dubai coastline

Jetpack man flies high above Dubai coastline 01:10

 French jetman Vince Reffet successfully took off from the ground and flew high above Dubai on Friday.

Incredible “Iron Man” Jetpack Pilot Flies High Above Dubai [Video]Incredible “Iron Man” Jetpack Pilot Flies High Above Dubai

Jetman Dubai pilot Vince Reffet soared 5,900 feet in the air on the first autonomous jetpack.

Amazing Video Shows Man Flying High Above Dubai With Jet Powered Wings [Video]Amazing Video Shows Man Flying High Above Dubai With Jet Powered Wings

French jetman Vince Reffet was able to soar high above Dubai thanks to these jet powered wings that made him reach almost 6,000 feet above sea level on February 14th. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez..

Watch a real-life Iron Man hover 6,000 feet above Dubai

Jetsuit company Jetman Dubai has reached a major milestone in its "quest to achieve 100 per cent autonomous human flight." For the first time in the company's...
