Hackers stuck a 2-inch strip of tape on a 35mph speed sign and successfully tricked 2 Teslas into accelerating to 85mph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

· Researchers at McAfee were successfully able to trick two Teslas into autonomously speeding up by 50mph.

· The researchers stuck a two-inch strip of tape on a 35mph speed sign, and the car's system misread it as 85mph and adjusted its speed accordingly.

· Researchers at McAfee were successfully able to trick two Teslas into autonomously speeding up by 50mph.· The researchers stuck a two-inch strip of tape on a 35mph speed sign, and the car's system misread it as 85mph and adjusted its speed accordingly.· The safety of Tesla's autopilot features has come under close

