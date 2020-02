Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Uber is closing its Los Angeles office, reportedly laying off around 80 staff in the process.

· According to the LA Times, the staff were informed, without warning, that their jobs would be shifted to Manila in the Philippines.

