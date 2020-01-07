Coinbase becomes a Visa Principal Member to double down on debit card

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Cryptocurrency company has been working with Paysafe to issue the Coinbase Card, a Visa debit card that works with your Coinbase account balance. The company is now a Visa Principal Member, which should help Coinbase rely less on Paysafe and control a bigger chunk of the card payment stack. Coinbase says it is the only […] 👓 View full article

