Coinbase becomes a Visa Principal Member to double down on debit card

TechCrunch Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Cryptocurrency company has been working with Paysafe to issue the Coinbase Card, a Visa debit card that works with your Coinbase account balance. The company is now a Visa Principal Member, which should help Coinbase rely less on Paysafe and control a bigger chunk of the card payment stack. Coinbase says it is the only […]
