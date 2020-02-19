Global  

ADATA launches super fast and diminutive SE760 external USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

betanews Wednesday, 19 February 2020
With more and more people forgoing traditional desktops for laptops and tablets nowadays, consumers are having less of an opportunity to upgrade the internal components of their devices. Sadly, over time, having a non-upgradeable computer has become very commonplace. Hell, many components -- such as memory and storage -- are soldered into the damn board. Sigh. We largely have Apple to thank for that trend... Thankfully, consumers can often turn to external components to expand the capability of their laptops and tablets. USB-C in particular has been a godsend for this -- there are many excellent adapters, dongles, and more… [Continue Reading]
