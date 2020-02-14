Global  

Mozilla’s latest Android app takes its VPN service beyond Firefox

engadget Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Mozilla has been investigating the VPN sphere for a while. Last year it launched a VPN-like browser extension, while back in 2018 it rolled out an experimental subscription-based VPN service. Now it's launched an Android app for the full device Firef...
