SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space

geek.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space

SpaceX will fly private citizens into orbit as early as next year. Galactic tourism company Space Adventures has teamed up with Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturer to send up to four individuals* on the […]

The post SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space appeared first on Geek.com.
0
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: SpaceX Will Send Civilians Into Space To Break World Record

SpaceX Will Send Civilians Into Space To Break World Record 01:19

 SpaceX signed a deal with Space Adventures to send four private citizens into space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule.

WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH [Video]WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

SpaceX is targeting Monday, February 17 at 10:05 a.m. EST, or 15:05 UTC, for its fifth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida...

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million [Video]Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

SpaceX’s “Smallsat Rideshare Program” is offering smaller company payloads a ride aboard their Falcon 9 rocket, and customers can now make a reservation online… but it’ll cost you.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published


SpaceX to send private citizens on Space Adventures from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is putting together an itinerary with space tourism firm Space Adventures to put private citizens in orbit. The Hawthorne, California-based aerospace...
SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit

SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists into a super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year. The private company is working with Space Adventures…
workonline44

onlinesitestore RT @workonline44: #business #crewdragon SpaceX could send private citizens to space as soon as 2021 https://t.co/0xTKJFPti4 https://t.co/tx… 7 minutes ago

GeekTechology

Geek Technology SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space https://t.co/WNeTAvyCIl https://t.co/lwLoHK0Z1E 13 minutes ago

nmglider2008

Chiane Ilene Bond RT @ABCWorldNews: SpaceX announced a new partnership that will send four private citizens into orbit as early as 2021 for an undisclosed pr… 21 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space https://t.co/RMZDYVzU2m https://t.co/cXCFexACkn 21 minutes ago

Buguisim

Enric Buqué RT @MadMraket: $SPCE SpaceX signs deal to fly private citizens into orbit NASA has given SpaceX (SPACE) the thumbs up to become the fi… 26 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight SpaceX announced a new partnership that will send four private citizens into orbit as early as 2021 for an undisclo… https://t.co/W3z2mpUHsB 34 minutes ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @TweetTechnoFeed: SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space https://t.co/h7196Srspu #Geek #Technology 1 hour ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds SpaceX To Send Private Citizens to Space https://t.co/h7196Srspu #Geek #Technology 1 hour ago

