Oilsands on 'collision course' with Canada's climate goals, global market changes: report

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020
The oilsands have reduced the amount of greenhouse gas they emit per barrel of oil produced but remain more carbon-intensive than the average barrel worldwide and are the fastest-growing source of emissions in Canada, according to a new report from the Pembina Institute.
