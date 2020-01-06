Unified Microsoft Office for iOS app exits beta with Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Last fall, Microsoft launched a new Office for iOS beta with a unified design including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Sticky Notes in one app for a simpler experience. Now the new Office app for iPhone is available for all users.
