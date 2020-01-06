Global  

Unified Microsoft Office for iOS app exits beta with Word, Excel, PowerPoint

9to5Mac Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Last fall, Microsoft launched a new Office for iOS beta with a unified design including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Sticky Notes in one app for a simpler experience. Now the new Office app for iPhone is available for all users.

Recent related news from verified sources

New Microsoft Office iOS & iPadOS app unifies Excel, PowerPoint, Word

The newly updated Microsoft Office app for iOS and iPadOS combines three of Microsoft's most popular apps into one, and puts them in the palm of your hand.
AppleInsider

Unified Microsoft Office App For iOS Rolling Out

Late last year, Microsoft announced it was working on an all-in-one office app for iOS and Android. It appears the iOS version is in the process of rolling...
WebProNews

