Fans can soon buy the original Star Wars trilogy, prequels, and The Force Awakens in 4K UHD

One of Disney Plus’ biggest exclusives for Star Wars fans is no longer an exclusive: the original Star Wars trilogy, the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be available to purchase in 4K UHD for the first time.



Lucasfilm revealed the new Blu-ray sets in an announcement post for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s digital and physical release date. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available to purchase in HD and 4K Ultra HD via Movies Anywhere on March 17th, and it will be available physically in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.



