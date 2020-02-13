Global  

TikTok introduces parental controls with new ‘Family Safety Mode’ feature, launching first in U.K.

TechCrunch Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
TikTok announced today the introduction of a new set of parental controls, called “Family Safety Mode,” designed to let parents set limits on their teenage children’s use of the TikTok mobile app. The suite of features includes screen time management controls, limits on direct messages, and a restricted mode that limits the appearance of inappropriate […]
