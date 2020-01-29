Ashton Kutcher says that he identifies new startups to invest in by asking to see the smartphone home screen of everybody he meets Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Hollywood's Ashton Kutcher has an unusual question that he asks the people he meets: what does their smartphone home screen look like?

· The "Dude, Where's My Car" star appeared as Harry Stebbing's guest on the podcast The Twenty Minute VC on Tuesday to discuss his perspective on tech investing.

