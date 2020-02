Inside the launch of Alamo Drafthouse's hotly anticipated movie-ticket subscription, the boldest plan to enter the market since MoviePass Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· Alamo Drafthouse Cinema officially launched its movie-ticket-subscription plan, Season Pass, on Wednesday.

· The price ranges from $14.99 to $29.99 per month, depending on where you live.

· With the subscription, you can see one movie per day.

