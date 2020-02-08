How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
On Wednesday night, six Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, to make their case to voters only a few days out from the state’s caucuses on Saturday, February 22nd. The stage will be stacked with familiar faces, but former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg will be debating for the first time this election season.
**How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?**
The second February Democratic debate will be live-streamed on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the Nevada Independent’s website, and on the NBC News app. The Noticias Telemundo Facebook page will also stream the night’s events, as will the NBC News and MSNBC Facebook pages.
You will also be able to stream the debate live on NBC’s own streaming app, NBC...
Marybel Rodriguez reports the leading Democratic presidential candidates will be back on the debate stage tonight in Nevada, joined by a relative newcomer to the 2020 campaign, Michael Bloomberg, the former Republican mayor of New York.
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City has qualified to join the Democratic presidential debates.
This is the first time he's qualified since joining the race in November.
He is now eligible..