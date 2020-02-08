How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images



On Wednesday night, six Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, to make their case to voters only a few days out from the state’s caucuses on Saturday, February 22nd. The stage will be stacked with familiar faces, but former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg will be debating for the first time this election season.



**How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?**



The second February Democratic debate will be live-streamed on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the Nevada Independent’s website, and on the NBC News app. The Noticias Telemundo Facebook page will also stream the night’s events, as will the NBC News and MSNBC Facebook pages.



