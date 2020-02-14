Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview ahead of schedule for Pixel phones

Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview ahead of schedule for Pixel phones

9to5Google Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Following an inadvertent tease last week, Google today officially launched the Android 11 Developer Preview. This is the fifth consecutive year that the company is providing an early look at its next major operating system.

more…

The post Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview ahead of schedule for Pixel phones appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Pixel 5 in 2020 [Video]Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Android 11 Release Date Roadmap: When Will I Get Android 11?

Google has released Android 11 Developer Preview almost a month ahead of its usual schedule. The next major version brings some exciting developments onto the...
Fossbytes Also reported by •engadget

New Android 11 feature suggests Pixel 5 might support reverse wireless charging

Last night, Google dropped the first developer preview of its upcoming Android 11 mobile operating system. While the company listed some features such as...
The Next Web Also reported by •The VergeFossbytesbetanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ViksGawde

VikasGawde Google launches the first developer preview of Android 11 https://t.co/4pXfCUz2YZ https://t.co/OEWN0xdoOv 5 minutes ago

sgr0ver

Shailesh Grover Google launches the first developer preview of Android 11 – TechCrunch https://t.co/JHYcMuwCiZ 34 minutes ago

bluespec1497992

❄️Underwater-One RT @VentureBeat: Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview 1 https://t.co/SM3zXA45oG 1 hour ago

inkPointMedia

inkPoint Media📰 RT @HackersGeek: Google launches the first developer preview of Android 11 https://t.co/em9rNcZP4F 😉HackersDude | 🔗TechCrunch 2 hours ago

SixanAndaman

Sixan Andaman Google launches the first developer preview of Android 11 https://t.co/TkwDP2zzX6 https://t.co/YulVmDFIcJ 3 hours ago

acornkenya

Samuel Maina Salim Google launches the Android 11 Developer Preview today https://t.co/KCK0xqssyn 3 hours ago

nimo_news

NiMo News - India Google Launches the First Android 11 Developer Preview | Digital Trends https://t.co/pAh1bISjJt https://t.co/1Y3Ms1c2M0 4 hours ago

dora_gerber

Dora Gerber Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview ahead of schedule for Pixel phones https://t.co/3Jus25u2u4 via @technacity 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.