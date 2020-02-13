Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today

Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today

9to5Mac Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Apple will release the second developer beta of iOS 13.4 today. This update comes two weeks after the first release of iOS 13.4 for developers. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing and much more.

more…

The post Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Robot Snakes + Apex Legends Developers Discuss Season 4 | Digital Trends Live 2.20.20

Robot Snakes + Apex Legends Developers Discuss Season 4 | Digital Trends Live 2.20.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: The developers of Apex Legends will be joining the show today to discuss Season 4 and what's next; Apple is likely to let users set default apps in iOS 14; Tesla's autopilot can be tricked into breaking the speed limit by 50mph; Nissan launched a subscription service for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work [Video]Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work

Second World War anti-tank sea defences designed to repel a Nazi invasion were temporarily transformed into a giant artwork showing people rock climbing.Beach artist Claire Eason spent four hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Linear TV Is Going Addressable & National: Comscore’s Hinnant [Video]Linear TV Is Going Addressable & National: Comscore’s Hinnant

SAN JUAN, PR -- Cable TV operators and other service providers may have been amongst the first to be able to offer their advertisers advanced TV targeting capabilities like dynamic ad replacement. But..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13.4 and more today

Apple will release the second public betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. This comes after the update was released to developers yesterday, bringing even...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsiderMacworldMacRumours.com

Apple Tweaks Mail Toolbar Once Again in iOS 13.4 Beta 2, Replacing Flag Button With Compose Button

With the first beta of iOS 13.4, Apple introduced a redesigned Mail toolbar that moves the reply icon away from the delete icon, a design that people had...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.