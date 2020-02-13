Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Apple will release the second developer beta of iOS 13.4 today. This update comes two weeks after the first release of iOS 13.4 for developers. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing and much more.
Apple will release the second public betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. This comes after the update was released to developers yesterday, bringing even...