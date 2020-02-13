Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Apple will release the second developer beta of iOS 13.4 today. This update comes two weeks after the first release of iOS 13.4 for developers. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing and much more.



more…



The post Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

