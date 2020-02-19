Global  

Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

engadget Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Spotify might be adding real-time lyrics to its app, again. Dozens of Twitter users around the world have reported that lyrics are now popping up as they listen to Spotify. A user with beta 8.5.46.848 confirmed the feature to Android Police. But, thi...
Spotify starts rolling out song lyrics synced w/ music on Android, iOS

Spotify is one of the most-used music streaming platforms out there, and now, it’s finally getting a highly requested feature. After some small rollouts over...
9to5Google


