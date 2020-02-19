Neobanks like Chime and N26 raised record VC cash in 2019. Here's how they differ from traditional banks, and where they're finding revenue without lending.
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () · The traditional banking business model is pretty simple. Banks take in deposits, then lend that money out and charge interest. They make money on the 'spread,' or, the difference between the deposit and loan rates, as well as non-interest income like overdraft fees.
· Upstart digital banks like Chime, N26, and Varo—which...