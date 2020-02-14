Global  

MIT system predicts the best way to deflect an Earth-bound asteroid

TechCrunch Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
We’re not in immediate danger of any asteroids colliding with Earth – at least not as far as anyone’s aware. But it’s not like it hasn’t happened before, and there is an expected near-miss coming up in 2029. Accordingly, it’s probably best to be prepared, and MIT researchers have developed a system that could help […]
