Google Docs’ latest Smart Compose feature makes the service more like Microsoft Word

Google’s Smart Compose, which includes predictive text, is now widely available in Google Docs. The feature has been in beta since last year, and it aims to help users reduce repetitive writing, spelling errors, and grammatical mistakes. It relies on



Smart Compose is already part of Gmail to help users draft emails faster. As a quality-of-life improvement in G Docs, it could also allow users to write more efficiently, putting the free utility on par with document programs like Word.



