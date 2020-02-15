Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow to the stomach.' (ORCL)

This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow to the stomach.' (ORCL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow to the stomach.' (ORCL)· *Rafael Soto-Marquez is an Oracle software engineer and one of the employees protesting founder Larry Ellison's fundraising dinner for President Trump.*
· *He is a also an undocumented immigrant who was brought to the US when he was three.  He's been able to stay legally through DACA, the program meant to help children of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Over 1,000 Alleged Oracle Employees Have Signed a Petition Demanding Founder Larry Ellison Cancel a Trump Fundraiser


TIME Also reported by •bizjournalsBusiness Insider

Oracle plays its Trump card: Blushing Big Red gushes over US govt support in Java API battle... just as Larry Ellison holds Donald fundraiser


The Register Also reported by •Business Insiderbizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump… https://t.co/jFBC109DKQ 7 hours ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime Read: "This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser… https://t.co/4KhBPID6gn 7 hours ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a b… https://t.co/LWqydiCdp1 7 hours ago

CRay_USA

🇺🇸 Rebel by Birth | American by Choice 🇺🇸 Sorry, but this #SotoMarquez is an idiot. Granted, it was not his fault, his parents dragged him at 3, but What Oba… https://t.co/sVnmHsp4M3 10 hours ago

careyz

Tonkin Honky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a b… https://t.co/ppGnfkkyHS 10 hours ago

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a b… https://t.co/JkvUWKKc6N 13 hours ago

Money__Makers_

Money Makers This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a b… https://t.co/3Ftzg6kEff 13 hours ago

rosaliechan17

Rosalie Chan RT @businessinsider: This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.