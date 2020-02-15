This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow to the stomach.' (ORCL)

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *Rafael Soto-Marquez is an Oracle software engineer and one of the employees protesting founder Larry Ellison's fundraising dinner for President Trump.*

· *He is a also an undocumented immigrant who was brought to the US when he was three. He's been able to stay legally through DACA, the program meant to help children of... · *Rafael Soto-Marquez is an Oracle software engineer and one of the employees protesting founder Larry Ellison's fundraising dinner for President Trump.*· *He is a also an undocumented immigrant who was brought to the US when he was three. He's been able to stay legally through DACA, the program meant to help children of 👓 View full article

