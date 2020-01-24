Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Twitter rolling out new ‘Continue thread’ option for connecting multiple tweets together

Twitter rolling out new ‘Continue thread’ option for connecting multiple tweets together

9to5Mac Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Twitter is rolling out a new feature that makes it easier to thread multiple tweets together. With this change, you can now link tweets together while you compose them.

more…

The post Twitter rolling out new ‘Continue thread’ option for connecting multiple tweets together appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Attorney General Wants President Trump To Tone Down Tweets [Video]U.S. Attorney General Wants President Trump To Tone Down Tweets

In a surprise, William Barr criticized the president and a potential rival piled on; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President [Video]Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President

Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter makes it easier to post tweet threads -- here's what you need to know

One of the issues some people have with Twitter is the character limit imposed on individual tweets. While the restriction is very much the point of the site,...
betanews Also reported by •The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.