Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Maisie Williams talks dire wolves and startups at TechCrunch Disrupt

Maisie Williams talks dire wolves and startups at TechCrunch Disrupt

SFGate Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Since wrapping up the last season of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams has been busy working on a new tech startup. At Techcrunch Disrupt 2019, she described her new venture Daisie, her next potential acting project and dire wolves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.