Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74

Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Larry Tesler was responsible for many of the innovations that made personal computing accessible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who invented cut, copy and paste, passes away


Indian Express

Larry Tesler, Computer Scientist Who Created Copy and Paste Function, Dies at 74

Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who created the cut/copy and paste function, died Monday, his former employer Xerox confirmed. He was 74. Tesler...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BhatKadhi

BhatKadhi RT @BBCWorld: Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74 https://t.co/nbvn3SYmzm 17 seconds ago

alpanajg

Sadhana Gupta RT @IndianExpress: *Larry Tesler, invented cut, copy and paste, while working at @Xerox *He was also the chief scientist at Apple, and la… 21 seconds ago

mwaqarh

Waqar RT @yasmeen_9: BBC News - Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74 https://t.co/rcr5mkp1Pc 29 seconds ago

warrenlnaida

warrenlnaida 💻 Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74 #therealdigitalnatives https://t.co/XMZB3F5YvZ 45 seconds ago

cocaine_papi_

Aaron Ruiz RT @HotFreestyle: Computer scientist Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste feature, has passed away at 74 years old. RIP 🙏🏽 55 seconds ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74 https://t.co/9GcTyVyGbK 1 minute ago

hope_tree2010

Hope Tree 🇮🇳 Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who invented cut, copy and paste, passes away https://t.co/wsZFToBopN via @IndianExpress 1 minute ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74 https://t.co/q0m5GpjR9L https://t.co/3BGWDsgodB 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.