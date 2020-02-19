Which Microsoft Office product is each Democratic presidential candidate?

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



On Wednesday night, six Democratic presidential candidates took the debate stage in Las Vegas and we didn’t really learn anything new except that former mayor Pete Buttigieg loves Microsoft Word.



At the beginning of the night’s events, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into Buttigieg discounting his healthcare plan as just a “PowerPoint.” In a total weirdo move, Buttigieg responded by saying “I’m more of a Microsoft Word guy.”



This exchange led The Verge to pair each Democrat on stage with their spirit-Microsoft-Office program. Enjoy.



**Word - Pete Buttigieg**



